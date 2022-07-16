Biden heading back to U.S. after controversial trip to Middle East

President Biden is heading home to the U.S. after a controversial trip to the Middle East. He met with nine Arab leaders and reiterated how interwoven America’s interests remain to success in the Middle East. However, the president is facing fierce bipartisan criticism for treating Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman as a partner after U.S. intelligence connected the crown prince with the murder of journalist Jamal Kashoggi. The crown prince denied responsibility for the killing.July 16, 2022