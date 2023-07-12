IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Biden insists NATO is ‘more united than ever’ as divisions remain over Ukraine joining

President Biden touted NATO’s unity at this week’s summit even as divisions remain over when Ukraine will be invited to join the alliance. The president also met with Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy who wants a concrete timeline. NBC News’ Peter Alexander has more details.July 12, 2023

    Biden insists NATO is ‘more united than ever’ as divisions remain over Ukraine joining

