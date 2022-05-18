Biden invokes Defense Production Act to boost baby formula production

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
President Biden will use the Defense Production Act, a move usually reserved for times of war, to direct private companies to produce more baby formula. The shortage has become so severe that it’s leading to hospitalizations. NBC News’ Kate Snow hears the story of eleven-week-old Clo, who was born with allergies to dairy and soy. Her parents could not find the special formula she needed. The House is voting on a bill that would allow extra purchasing flexibility for families that receive government support through WIC.May 18, 2022

