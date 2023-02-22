IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Biden makes defiant address on Ukraine ahead of Russian invasion anniversary

02:14

President Biden made an address ahead of the one-year anniversary of Russia’s war in Ukraine, offering an unmistakable message to Russian President Putin that “Ukraine will never be a victory for Russia.” NBC News’ Kristen Welker has more details on how Americans are feeling about the conflict. Feb. 22, 2023

