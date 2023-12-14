IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza

Families of American hostages met with President Biden in the White House. At least eight Americans are still being held by Hamas in Gaza. Meanwhile, Prime Minister Netanyahu said Israel will press on with its campaign against Hamas, despite recent criticism from President Biden. NBC News’ Richard Engel has the latest.Dec. 14, 2023

