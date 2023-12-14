Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza

Loved ones of hostages gather in Tel Aviv's 'Hostage Square'04:23
Inside a Gaza tent city housing displaced Palestinians near Egypt border01:54
Biden meets with families of American hostages being held by Hamas in Gaza02:38
Video shows child’s body carried through Gaza floodwater00:22
U.S. and Israel increasingly isolated amid growing calls for a cease-fire04:02
Biden warns Israel it is losing global support over Gaza bombing02:42
Israeli military videos said to show strikes in Lebanon, Syria and West Bank00:41
Biden says Israel is losing support amid ground offensive in Gaza02:55
Full interview: Released hostage held by Hamas recounts harrowing experience07:19
Displaced Gazans fear their next stop may be the Sinai Desert01:10
'Beyond comprehension': Biden accuses Hamas of sexual violence01:22
‘Life is death’: Displaced Gazans describe life inside Al-Mawasi01:11
Harvard faculty rally around president after Capitol Hill testimony backlash01:59
Released hostage says others held by Hamas ‘need to get out today’ otherwise they ‘won’t live’03:04
Hostage released by Hamas speaks out about concerns for others still held captive00:34
Harvard faculty voice support for embattled president01:21
Israel’s Netanyahu says Hamas is at ‘beginning of the end’02:06
Palestinians stage general strike in solidarity with Gaza's besieged population00:48
Gaza’s health system collapsing, World Health Organization reports02:41
UN says 85% of Gaza residents have been displaced00:38
