Biden meets with Japan’s Prime Minister as U.S. tries to reach deal on debt ceiling

President Biden met with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, aiming to put the focus on countering China and maintaining support in Ukraine. However, the debt limit crisis in the U.S. overshadowed those delicate discussions. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has more on the G7 summit and the debt ceiling.May 18, 2023