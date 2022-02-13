IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden meets with Putin in high-stakes phone call 02:17
President Biden and President Putin held an hour long phone call to discuss Russia's possible invasion into Ukraine. After the meeting, the White House says that a Russian war in Europe is still a “distinct possibility.” The Kremlin is accusing the United States of creating “unprecedented hysteria” as Russia continues to amass troops along the Ukrainian border.
