Nightly News

Biden moves to pardon thousands convicted of marijuana possession

02:16

President Biden announced he will take executive action to pardon thousands of people convicted of marijuana possession under federal law. NBC News’ Kelly O’Donnell has more details on the president’s action.Oct. 6, 2022

