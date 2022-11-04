IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years later

    01:42

  • U.S. seeing flu hospitalization highs, uptick in non-Covid respiratory illnesses

    01:32

  • Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East Africa

    01:29

  • South Korea scrambles fighter jets in response to North Korean aircraft

    01:18

  • Twitter employees start to learn about layoffs

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    Biden, Obama and Trump converging on Pennsylvania in closing midterm push

    02:55
  • UP NEXT

    Midterm campaigns are focusing on crime and bail reform. What are the facts?

    03:34

  • NBA star Kyrie Irving under fire for antisemitic post

    01:54

  • TikTok becoming highly influential in midterm elections

    02:34

  • Car prices decrease after peaking in July

    01:44

  • Caught on camera: Great white shark leaping out of water behind surfer

    01:13

  • Pilots demanding more money after a year of travel chaos

    01:55

  • Brittney Griner meets with U.S. officials in jail

    01:03

  • Biden warns of Republicans being election deniers

    02:55

  • North Korea missile tests escalate tensions with U.S., South Korea

    01:27

  • Paul Pelosi released from hospital

    01:32

  • Voters in key battleground states split over candidates

    02:37

  • Arizona's key midterm races are in the spotlight. But what do voters really care about?

    02:55

  • Obesity drug shows promise for adolescents

    01:43

  • Grandchildren of etiquette author rewrite book with modern day instructions

    01:35

Nightly News

Biden, Obama and Trump converging on Pennsylvania in closing midterm push

02:55

Pennsylvania will host President Biden and former Presidents Trump and Obama this weekend as all three try to rally voters for the state’s key senate race. NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports on Biden’s reaction to a better-than-expected jobs report, speaks to Pennsylvania voters, and more.Nov. 4, 2022

  • Discovery of King Tut’s tomb celebrated 100 years later

    01:42

  • U.S. seeing flu hospitalization highs, uptick in non-Covid respiratory illnesses

    01:32

  • Russia’s threats to Ukrainian exports intensifies hunger crisis in East Africa

    01:29

  • South Korea scrambles fighter jets in response to North Korean aircraft

    01:18

  • Twitter employees start to learn about layoffs

    02:13
  • Now Playing

    Biden, Obama and Trump converging on Pennsylvania in closing midterm push

    02:55

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All