Biden places blame on Trump for abortion ban in Arizona
April 11, 202401:52

Nightly News

Biden places blame on Trump for abortion ban in Arizona

01:52

After this week's Arizona Supreme Court decision restoring a Civil War-era near-total abortion ban, President Biden said that if Donald Trump becomes president again, other freedoms may be in danger. The former president, who opposes the Arizona law, accused Democrats of using the abortion issue to distract from concerns about the economy and immigration. NBC News' Hallie Jackson reportsApril 11, 2024

