IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Senate in final talks to pass significant changes to gun laws

    01:44

  • Dangerous heat wave sets in across the U.S.

    01:43

  • 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people

    01:30

  • Washington Commanders under investigation for ‘toxic’ workplace environment

    01:46

  • Uvalde mayor pushes back at school and police department critique

    02:35

  • FDA expected to ban Juul products

    01:43

  • Billie Jean King discusses Title IX fifty years later

    02:43

  • Supreme Court approves taxpayer money towards religious education

    01:35

  • Another American has been killed in Ukraine, State Dept. confirms

    01:44

  • Officials offer first detailed timeline of Uvalde shooting police response: 'An abject failure'

    03:39

  • NFL’s Deshaun Watson reportedly reached confidential sexual misconduct settlements with 20 women

    01:29

  • Adjustable-rate mortgages becoming more popular as interest rates spike

    02:11

  • January 6 committee argues Trump schemed to find votes and fake electors

    03:20

  • Temple fencing coach Nikki Franke has been inspiring athletes for 50 years

    01:50

  • Verdict reached in first civil case against Bill Cosby to ever reach a trial

    00:24

  • What parents should know about Covid vaccinations for children under 5

    01:57

  • Deadly shootings in Harlem, D.C. as senators work on finalizing gun bill

    01:43

  • Women’s rights leader describes rocky arrival in the U.S. after fleeing Afghanistan

    02:32

  • Airlines under pressure ahead of July 4 after another weekend of cancellations

    02:05

  • Brands are putting in less product but charging the same, experts say

    01:41

Nightly News

Biden proposing a three-month gas tax holiday

02:27

As high gas prices continue to impact the nation, President Biden is proposing a three-month gas tax holiday to Congress. The proposal could reduce gas prices by 18 cents per gallon. However, some economists warn Biden’s plan may add to inflation. Many Republicans are criticizing the president’s proposition and even some Democrats are unsure about it, making it unclear if it will pass in Congress.June 22, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Senate in final talks to pass significant changes to gun laws

    01:44

  • Dangerous heat wave sets in across the U.S.

    01:43

  • 5.9 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people

    01:30

  • Washington Commanders under investigation for ‘toxic’ workplace environment

    01:46

  • Uvalde mayor pushes back at school and police department critique

    02:35

  • FDA expected to ban Juul products

    01:43

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All