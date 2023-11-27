Biden pushes for more hostages to be freed by Hamas and extension of pause in fighting

- Now Playing
Biden pushes for more hostages to be freed by Hamas and extension of pause in fighting01:03
- UP NEXT
Hamas releases first U.S. citizen as part of temporary cease-fire agreement03:04
'Dreams up in smoke': Newlyweds return to destroyed home in Gaza amid truce01:37
Watch: Emotional reunions between released Israeli hostages and their families01:32
Netanyahu meets with troops inside Gaza Strip00:56
Convoy carrying third round of released hostages arrives at Rafah Crossing00:37
Full special report: Biden gives remarks on the release of 4-year-old hostage14:53
Biden on American child held hostage by Hamas: 'Today she is free'01:33
Palestinians welcome released prisoners back to West Bank01:09
Full special report: Third round of hostages released by Hamas05:17
American child among 17 hostages in third round of releases03:44
GOP congressman calls for more transparency from Biden on Hamas01:50
Biden pushes for American hostages to be released by Hamas02:31
Jake Sullivan doesn’t rule out Biden sending aid to Israel with conditions01:43
US officials have ‘reason to believe’ an American hostage may be freed today01:24
3rd wave of hostages expected to be freed by Hamas01:53
Full Jake Sullivan: 'We do not know' all three American hostages are alive13:32
Jake Sullivan says there’s ‘reason to believe’ at least 1 American hostage will be released Sunday02:49
U.S. officials ‘disappointed’ Americans not among hostages released by Hamas on Saturday01:00
Delay in hostage release sends families on emotional roller coaster02:17
- Now Playing
Biden pushes for more hostages to be freed by Hamas and extension of pause in fighting01:03
- UP NEXT
Hamas releases first U.S. citizen as part of temporary cease-fire agreement03:04
'Dreams up in smoke': Newlyweds return to destroyed home in Gaza amid truce01:37
Watch: Emotional reunions between released Israeli hostages and their families01:32
Netanyahu meets with troops inside Gaza Strip00:56
Convoy carrying third round of released hostages arrives at Rafah Crossing00:37
Play All