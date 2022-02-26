IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • From the sidelines to a game winner on the court

    02:26

  • Battling viral misinformation on social media

    01:58

  • Confirmation battle underway for Biden’s groundbreaking SCOTUS nominee

    01:42

  • Putin forced to fight on multiple fronts

    01:48

  • Ukrainian refugees continue to flee Ukraine

    02:12

  • Ukrainian civilians continue to fight for their country

    02:42
  • Now Playing

    Biden pushing for new sanctions

    01:39
  • UP NEXT

    The battle for Ukraine capital rages on for a 4th night

    02:30

  • Black Americans leaving big cities in large numbers

    01:56

  • Thousands of Ukrainians flee to Poland for safety

    01:51

  • Ukraine’s capital under attack as Russian forces advance

    02:07

  • New video shows tank targeting car as Russia tightens grip on Ukraine

    03:01

  • Biden nominates Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to Supreme Court

    01:42

  • Who is Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson?

    01:39

  • GOP division over Putin, Russia-Ukraine conflict

    01:46

  • CDC announces masks no longer needed indoors for most Americans

    01:34

  • Lester Holt on Russia-Ukraine conflict: ‘The pain of war is borderless’

    01:24

  • Ukrainians flee Kyiv, take shelter as Russia launches invasion

    01:54

  • Ex-officers found guilty of violating George Floyd’s civil rights

    00:52

  • Ukraine crisis: How far could Putin go and could NATO allies be pulled in?

    01:37

Nightly News

Biden pushing for new sanctions

01:39

President Biden meeting with his security council today pushing for stronger sanctions against Ukraine and delivering $350 million in aid as demonstrations against the Russian invasion continue across America.Feb. 26, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    From the sidelines to a game winner on the court

    02:26

  • Battling viral misinformation on social media

    01:58

  • Confirmation battle underway for Biden’s groundbreaking SCOTUS nominee

    01:42

  • Putin forced to fight on multiple fronts

    01:48

  • Ukrainian refugees continue to flee Ukraine

    02:12

  • Ukrainian civilians continue to fight for their country

    02:42

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All