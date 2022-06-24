Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade

Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Full coverage13:49
Trigger states immediately enact anti-abortion law03:05
End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services02:30
- Now Playing
Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade02:26
- UP NEXT
Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade00:56
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision03:07
Zelenskyy calls captured Americans ‘heroes’ in exclusive interview02:32
Congress passes most significant change to gun laws in 30 years01:07
America reacts to Roe v. Wade reversal01:10
Olympic swimmer rescued by coach after fainting during world championship02:02
Americans traveling to Mexico for abortion access02:15
New York leaders react to Supreme Court striking down gun law02:10
Supreme Court overturns New York concealed gun law02:20
January 6th committee lays out case against Trump in fifth public hearing03:16
Travel chaos spreads across U.S. due to flight cancellations, delays01:31
Biden proposing a three-month gas tax holiday02:27
Senate in final talks to pass significant changes to gun laws01:44
Dangerous heat wave sets in across the U.S.01:43
5.9 magnitude earthquake in Afghanistan kills more than 1,000 people01:30
Washington Commanders under investigation for ‘toxic’ workplace environment01:46
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade: Full coverage13:49
Trigger states immediately enact anti-abortion law03:05
End of Roe v. Wade could spark abortion migration with patients traveling for services02:30
- Now Playing
Biden reacts to Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade02:26
- UP NEXT
Political fallout from overturning Roe v. Wade00:56
Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade in landmark decision03:07
Play All