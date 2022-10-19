IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Nightly News

Biden releases 15 million barrels of oil from national stockpile

02:56

President Biden fulfilled his pledge to release 180 million barrels over six months from the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in hopes of bringing down high gas prices. The move was met with criticism from Republicans, and comes amid a crackdown on Russian oil and tensions with Saudi Arabia.Oct. 19, 2022

