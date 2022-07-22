IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden's Covid-19 symptoms have improved, his doctor says

Nightly News

Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms have improved, his doctor says

01:05

Following President Biden's positive Covid-19 result, his doctor says the president's symptoms have improved. He still has a runny nose, fatigue and a loose cough. The White House said that 17 people have been identified as close contacts, including Vice President Harris and the first lady, both of whom tested negative.July 22, 2022

