Nightly News

Biden’s Covid-19 symptoms improve, according to doctor

01:51

President Biden has been in isolation since Friday, following his positive Covid-19 test. The president’s doctor said that his symptoms “continue to improve.” Biden’s doctor also said Biden “most likely” contracted the BA.5 subvariant. Meanwhile, Biden is slamming former President Trump’s inaction on January 6th, following the House committee’s hearings on the Capitol riot.July 25, 2022

