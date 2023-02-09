IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden's State of the Union sparks harsh GOP response

Nightly News

Biden’s State of the Union sparks harsh GOP response

President Biden is in battleground Wisconsin following his State of the Union address last night. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has more details on the fiery speech that sparked a raucous response from Republicans. Feb. 9, 2023

    Biden's State of the Union sparks harsh GOP response

