Nightly News

Biden’s student loan forgiveness plan facing Supreme Court skepticism

02:12

The Biden administration’s plan to wipe nearly half a trillion dollars in student loan debt is facing a skeptical Supreme Court today. NBC News’ Laura Jarrett reports on how the decision will impact millions of Americans.March 1, 2023

