Biden says U.S. will respond if Russia uses chemical weapons
02:55
President Biden declared the U.S. will take action if Russia uses chemical weapons in Ukraine, but did not get specific about whether military force is an option. Meanwhile, Biden and NATO leaders announced new penalties against Russia including new sanctions on Russian lawmakers.March 24, 2022
UP NEXT
St. Peter’s March Madness Cinderella story
01:26
How states are responding to high gas prices
01:23
The realities of war for Ukraine’s orphans
02:16
NATO Secretary General Stoltenberg on support for Ukraine
02:18
U.S. citizen missing in Ukraine
01:28
Escaped Mariupol residents urge for Russian war crimes to be held accountable