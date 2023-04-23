IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Biden set to launch re-election bid in coming days

    02:08
Nightly News

Biden set to launch re-election bid in coming days

02:08

President Joe Biden is preparing to launch his re-election bid within the coming days. His campaign indicated that he could make an official announcement about his 2024 bid as soon as Tuesday. NBC News’ Monica Alba has the details.April 23, 2023

