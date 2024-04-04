IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden takes tougher tone in phone call with Israel's Netanyahu
April 4, 202402:27

  • Violent weather causes severe airline turbulence

    01:29

  • Lawyer says NFL star Rashee Rice was driving car involved in Dallas crash

    01:38

  • Desperate search for trapped earthquake victims in Taiwan

    01:38

  • Stronger marijuana linked to more psychosis in teens

    02:38

  • Election workers face growing security threats

    01:43
    Biden takes tougher tone in phone call with Israel's Netanyahu

    02:27
    Brothers half a world apart start Gaza soup kitchen to feed those caught in war

    01:44

  • Seven women sue Tennessee after being denied medical exemption under state's abortion ban

    02:00

  • Growing outrage after deadly Israeli strike on aid workers

    02:22

  • Major storm pounds East Coast after bringing severe weather to the Midwest and South

    02:12

  • Uganda court upholds most of country's anti-LGBTQ law

    02:24

  • Deadly earthquake in Taiwan traps dozens, causes widespread damage

    02:12

  • Oklahoma town votes to recall city commissioner linked to white nationalist group

    02:29

  • Big Texas egg producer tries to stem Avian flu spread

    01:40

  • American cruise passengers faced travel nightmare after being left behind

    01:36

  • Trump returns to campaign trail in Michigan and Wisconsin

    02:17

  • World Central Kitchen suspends Gaza relief after apparent Israeli airstrike kills 7 workers

    02:32

  • Tens of millions under severe weather threat

    02:10

  • Exclusive: Inside look at Christian non-profit giving Bible lessons to public school students

    03:25

  • Navy releases underwater images of Baltimore bridge collapse

    01:36

Nightly News

Biden takes tougher tone in phone call with Israel's Netanyahu

02:27

The White House said President Biden told Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that more trucks must be let into Gaza to deliver aid, and that Israel must take concrete steps to protect civilians. The call followed the killing of seven people working for Chef Jose Andres's World Central Kitchen. NBC News' Gabe Gutierrez reports.April 4, 2024

