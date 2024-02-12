Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety

Oklahoma judge resigns after accused of sending hundreds of texts during murder trial01:45
Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out01:58
- Now Playing
Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety02:06
- UP NEXT
Trump’s remarks on NATO allies spark backlash01:58
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized for bladder issue symptoms00:50
Houston Police respond to shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church01:55
NTSB investigates deadly plane crash on Florida highway01:50
High school varsity basketball team surprises 10-year-old superfan on his birthday02:58
Oscar nominee Colman Domingo discusses what inspired him to take on role of Bayard Rustin03:06
Security ramps up in Las Vegas as crowds pour in for Super Bowl weekend02:04
Fear spreads in Rafah after Israel announces plans for ground invasion02:00
Manhunt underway in Tennessee for suspect in shooting of 2 sheriff’s deputies01:41
Renewed focus on candidates’ ages as South Carolina GOP primary approaches02:14
A Bay Area house divided heading into Super Bowl Sunday01:41
Las Vegas on high alert for Sunday’s Super Bowl01:36
Investigation: Mexican drug cartel targets Native American reservations with fentanyl, officials say03:30
Manhunt in Tennessee for suspect who shot two sheriff's deputies, killing 101:29
Biden says Israel's response in Gaza 'has been over the top'01:01
Voters weigh in on Biden memory issue in battleground Pennsylvania01:12
Special counsel's report questioning Biden's memory sparks political firestorm03:45
Oklahoma judge resigns after accused of sending hundreds of texts during murder trial01:45
Father of Marine killed in San Diego helicopter crash speaks out01:58
- Now Playing
Biden tells Netanyahu Rafah incursions should not go ahead without plan to ensure civilians’ safety02:06
- UP NEXT
Trump’s remarks on NATO allies spark backlash01:58
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin hospitalized for bladder issue symptoms00:50
Houston Police respond to shooting at Joel Osteen’s Lakewood Church01:55
Play All