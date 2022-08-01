IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biden to announce death of top Al Qaeda leader

President Joe Biden is expected to announce Monday night that a U.S. counterterrorism operation over the weekend in Afghanistan killed top Al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, two sources familiar with the matter told NBC News.Aug. 1, 2022

