Biden to make big campaign push after State of the Union
March 10, 202401:56

Biden to make big campaign push after State of the Union

01:56

President Joe Biden is set to make a big campaign push this week, as he is set to travel to New Hampshire, Wisconsin and Michigan. Over the weekend, Biden and former President Donald Trump held dueling rallies in Georgia. NBC News’ Allie Raffa reports.March 10, 2024

