Nightly News

Biden touts climate steps after U.N. conference, addresses spending plan standoff

01:52

Following the U.N. climate conference, President Biden announced that 100 countries are joining the U.S. in adopting strict new environmental rules to slash emissions of methane. Republicans warn the move will cost energy jobs. Meanwhile, with his $1.75 trillion spending plan back in flux, Biden addressed Sen. Joe Manchin’s criticisms, saying the key moderate “will vote for this.”Nov. 2, 2021

