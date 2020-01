In an exclusive interview with NBC’s Lester Holt, Joe Biden explains why he doesn’t give President Trump the benefit of the doubt for the president’s claim that intelligence showed Iranian military leader Qassam Soleimani was planning an “imminent” attack on American interests. Watch the interview tonight on “NBC Nightly News With Lester Holt” at 6:30 p.m. ET / 5:30 p.m. CT.