Biden uncertain on voting rights legislation passage, pledges ‘to keep fighting’
“I don’t know that we can get it done,” President Biden said after making his pitch on Capitol Hill, adding that he would keep fighting. Moderate Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema reiterated her opposition to changing Senate rules to pass the voting rights bills, which was praised by fellow moderate Senator Joe ManchinJan. 14, 2022
