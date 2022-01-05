Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Now Playing
Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage02:46
UP NEXT
Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-9502:19
Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge01:53
Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November00:47
Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attack01:42
Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack03:58
BlackBerry pulls the plug on its classic phone01:32
Super Bowl champ who worked on Covid front lines comes back to NFL01:29
Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes guilty of 4 counts of fraud, acquitted on 401:43
NHL fan awarded $10,000 scholarship after saving life01:41
Antonio Brown dismissed from Buccaneers after leaving game01:27
Supporters of Jan. 6 attack on Capitol shift focus to local politics03:10
Urgent search for two missing amid Colorado wildfire devastation01:49
Airlines warn of possible disruptions ahead of 5G rollout01:22
Mass flight cancellations amid major winter storm02:07
Dr. Ashish Jha speaks on omicron variant surge01:38
FDA authorizes Pfizer’s booster for children ages 12 to 1502:33
Veteran calendar benefits a cause02:44
Groundbreaking surgery saves baby’s life02:51
Freshman members of Congress reflect on January 6th insurrection02:31
Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage02:46
President Biden addressed the nation, saying there’s “no excuse for anyone being unvaccinated” as more than 1 million new Covid-19 infections were reported nationwide in just 24 hours.Jan. 5, 2022
Now Playing
Biden under pressure as U.S. hits 1 million Covid cases in a day amid testing shortage02:46
UP NEXT
Virginia drivers stranded on snow-packed I-9502:19
Inside Covid testing lab as cases surge01:53
Record number of Americans quit their jobs in November00:47
Capitol police chief on what has changed since Jan 6. attack01:42
Texas realtor speaks on role in Jan. 6 attack03:58