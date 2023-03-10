IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 9th)

    21:02

  • Former Sesame Street writer teaches kids about dangers of gun violence

    01:57

  • FDA updates mammogram standards to help catch breast cancer earlier

    01:44

  • Russian missile barrage hits Ukrainian power plant and key energy infrastructure

    01:30

  • Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is ‘committed to doing what’s right’

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending

    01:45
  • UP NEXT

    Mexican cartel responsible for kidnapping four Americans appears to apologize, official says

    02:07

  • FAA chief on Capitol Hill after multiple in-flight unruly passengers

    01:32

  • Fifth person reportedly with four Americans kidnapped before they crossed Mexican border

    02:01

  • Afghan girls robotics team seeks to inspire others this Women’s History Month

    01:32

  • Schools pushing for Covid funding to be used for students who fell behind during pandemic

    02:40

  • Intelligence chiefs pinpoint China as U.S.’s “unparalleled priority”

    01:46

  • Mysterious flying objects could be sign of extraterrestrials, draft Harvard report says

    01:39

  • Louisville police department engaged in discriminatory practices, DOJ says

    03:21

  • Biden blasts Tucker Carlson, Republicans for depiction of January 6th

    01:38

  • Incarcerated man’s decades-long journey to freedom chronicled in NBC News podcast

    04:20

  • Two Americans killed, two return to U.S. after Mexico kidnapping

    03:15

  • WeightWatchers buying subscription company providing weight-loss drugs

    01:35

  • China’s foreign minister says U.S. needs to change course with China or risk ‘conflict’

    01:38

  • Man stabs flight attendant, tries to exit plane in midair attack

    02:11

Nightly News

Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending

01:45

President Biden unveiled his sweeping budget proposal, calling for major tax hikes on the wealthy and increased spending. NBC News’ Kristen Welker has more details on the $6.8 trillion plan and how Republicans are responding to it.March 10, 2023

  • Nightly News Full Broadcast (March 9th)

    21:02

  • Former Sesame Street writer teaches kids about dangers of gun violence

    01:57

  • FDA updates mammogram standards to help catch breast cancer earlier

    01:44

  • Russian missile barrage hits Ukrainian power plant and key energy infrastructure

    01:30

  • Norfolk Southern CEO tells Congress the company is ‘committed to doing what’s right’

    02:40
  • Now Playing

    Biden unveils $6.8 trillion budget plan which includes record military spending

    01:45

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All