Biden urges Americans to 'be careful' amid the pandemic as fans gather for Super Bowl
In an exclusive interview with Lester Holt, President Joe Biden shares his message for Americans as the country continues to deal with the impact of the pandemic. Plus, Biden weighs in on allegations of racist hiring practices within the NFL, and shares his thoughts on the teams competing in the Super Bowl.Feb. 13, 2022
