Biden visits Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes
02:42
Share this -
copied
President Biden said the scale of the tornado damage in Kentucky is “almost beyond belief.” The National Guard is on the ground in hard-hit Mayfield to join the massive clean up and recovery effort.Dec. 16, 2021
Massive storm pushing across the U.S. with rain, snow and powerful winds
03:22
Now Playing
Biden visits Kentucky communities devastated by tornadoes
02:42
UP NEXT
Americans urged to get booster amid growing concern of surge
02:09
Aviation experts warn 5G may interfere with plane technology
02:13
New blood test could change the way cancer is detected
02:25
Go inside the real-life ‘Home Alone’ house for the holidays