Nightly News

Biden visits Samsung in South Korea in plan to add 3,000 American jobs

00:50

Prior to President Biden’s landing in South Korea, the U.S. Secret Service was involved in what officials described as an “off-duty incident involving two employees which may constitute potential policy violations.” Biden’s visit to Samsung marks an economic alliance ready to add 3,000 new American jobs though the President struggles to confront rising prices and supply chain delays. May 20, 2022

