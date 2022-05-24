IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • Now Playing

    Biden vows to defend Taiwan if China invades

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Vietnamese refugees reunite with sailor who rescued them 44 years ago

    02:19

  • Democrats bracing for gloomy midterm election

    02:03

  • Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse allegations, report finds

    01:45

  • Police looking for suspect in unprovoked subway shooting

    01:43

  • Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

    01:46

  • Biden backtracks after saying monkeypox is high concern

    01:38

  • Operation Fly Formula’s first aircraft landing in the U.S.

    03:35

  • Phoenix-area third-graders surprised with full college scholarships

    02:29

  • Class of 2022 entering the best job market in years

    02:17

  • Memorial Day travel kicks off

    01:29

  • Georgia’s GOP Primaries to Test Trump’s Influence

    02:03

  • Cities hit record-breaking temps in May heatwave

    01:38

  • Ukrainian President and First Lady appear in rare joint interview

    01:27

  • President Biden addresses monkeypox outbreak during Asia visit

    01:49

  • First shipment of baby formula from Europe arrives in the U.S.

    02:39

  • Fears on Wall Street after week of historic losses

    02:31

  • Biden visits Samsung in South Korea in plan to add 3,000 American jobs

    00:50

  • Fifth-grader with alopecia creates nonprofit to send painting kits to children’s hospitals

    01:35

  • Russia steps up attacks on Kharkiv after Ukrainian forces regain territory

    02:15

Nightly News

Biden vows to defend Taiwan if China invades

01:41

President Biden warned Beijing not to invade Taiwan and said he would intervene with the military if necessary. The simple yes appears to defy a longstanding policy of “strategic ambiguity” as U.S. policy doesn’t require military intervention. Taiwan expressed gratitude for the news; China suggests the U.S. should refrain from making wrong signals. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says U.S. policy “has not changed.”May 24, 2022

  • Now Playing

    Biden vows to defend Taiwan if China invades

    01:41
  • UP NEXT

    Vietnamese refugees reunite with sailor who rescued them 44 years ago

    02:19

  • Democrats bracing for gloomy midterm election

    02:03

  • Southern Baptist Convention leaders mishandled abuse allegations, report finds

    01:45

  • Police looking for suspect in unprovoked subway shooting

    01:43

  • Russia tries to close in on Donbas region

    01:46

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All