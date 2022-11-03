IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • NBA star Kyrie Irving under fire for antisemitic post

    01:52

  • TikTok becoming highly influential in midterm elections

    02:34

  • Car prices decrease after peaking in July

    01:44

  • Caught on camera: Great white shark leaping out of water behind surfer

    01:13

  • Pilots demanding more money after a year of travel chaos

    01:55

  • Brittney Griner meets with U.S. officials in jail

    01:03
    Biden warns of Republicans being election deniers

    02:55
    North Korea missile tests escalate tensions with U.S., South Korea

    01:27

  • Paul Pelosi released from hospital

    01:32

  • Voters in key battleground states split over candidates

    02:37

  • Arizona's key midterm races are in the spotlight. But what do voters really care about?

    02:55

  • Obesity drug shows promise for adolescents

    01:43

  • Grandchildren of etiquette author rewrite book with modern day instructions

    01:35

  • Uvalde’s new superintendent says security overhaul is underway

    01:40

  • New details about Paul Pelosi attack revealed in court documents

    01:43

  • Fed raises interest rates for sixth time this year

    02:00

  • Split ticket voters could determine winner in state elections

    02:29

  • New York City marathoner races with message of inspiration

    01:36

  • Experimental RSV vaccine gives hope to overwhelmed hospitals

    01:33

  • Parkland victims’ families speak directly to shooter at sentencing

    01:44

Biden warns of Republicans being election deniers

02:55

Ahead of the midterms, President Biden delivered an urgent warning about Republican candidates who will not commit to accepting election results. Republicans say the President is trying to distract from his record on inflation and crime. NBC News’ Peter Alexander reports from Arizona.Nov. 3, 2022

