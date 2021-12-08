IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Biden panel not expected to recommend expanding Supreme Court

    00:32

  • White House announces diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics over 'human rights abuses'

    00:56

  • Several former Trump administration officials face deadline to appear before Jan. 6 committee

    03:20

  • Will the Supreme Court overturn Roe v. Wade? New arguments stir emotions

    04:50

  • Biden announces plans to combat omicron variant

    01:34

  • White House sending nine million Covid vaccines to Africa

    01:46

  • California prepares to become abortion ‘safe haven’ if Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade

    04:36

  • Activists prepare to respond to upcoming Supreme Court decision on Roe v. Wade

    01:51

  • Pelosi: Codification of Roe v. Wade 'strongest weapon' against abortion restrictions

    02:27

  • Pelosi: House plans to take up government funding 'sometime early today'

    01:21

  • What happens to abortion rights if the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade?

    04:17

  • Republicans push to delay spending bill as government shutdown looms

    03:00

  • Supreme court signals willingness to uphold abortion limits in Mississippi case

    01:50

  • Supreme Court hears Mississippi abortion case that challenges Roe v. Wade

    02:27

  • Abortion providers say stakes are 'unbelievably high' for Supreme Court case

    01:48

  • Significance of Supreme Court ruling on Mississippi abortion case challenging Roe V. Wade

    03:23

  • Former Trump White House official Mark Meadows to cooperate with Jan. 6 committee

    03:28

  • Pete Williams: SCOTUS unlikely to review Cosby case

    03:05

  • Rep. Lauren Boebert apologizes to Muslim community for offensive remark

    01:08

  • Biden nominates Shalanda Young to be Office of Management and Budget director

    00:56

Nightly News

Biden warns Putin against Ukraine invasion

02:31

In a high-stakes video call, President Biden warned the U.S. would respond strongly in the event of a Russian military escalation, according to the White House. Dec. 8, 2021

