IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel
April 10, 202402:43

  • At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say

    01:15

  • Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far

    02:26

  • EPA requires municipalities to remove 'forever chemicals' from water systems

    01:00

  • Severe storms and tornadoes sweep through Gulf Coast as millions face flooding risk

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    After mass shooting, Lewiston bowling alley is set to reopen

    02:12

  • Grand jury indicts former school administrator in shooting of teacher by 6-year-old

    01:38

  • Designing a new home with the help of A.I.

    02:07

  • Norfolk Southern agrees to $600 million settlement in Ohio train derailment

    01:34

  • Arizona high court upholds 1864 abortion law

    02:45

  • Idaho teen arrested for allegedly planning to attack churches

    01:35

  • Parents of Michigan school mass shooter sentenced to 10-15 years in prison

    02:28

  • Amateur photographer captures one of eclipse's most stunning images

    01:27

  • NYPD commissioner says New York is heading in 'right direction' despite high-profile crimes

    02:33

  • Whistleblower raises safety concerns about Boeing's 787-Dreamliner

    02:28

  • Engine cover loss is latest problem on a passenger plane

    01:38

  • Netanyahu announces date has been set for Rafah ground offensive

    01:20

  • Gunman kills two people and himself in Nevada law office, police say

    01:14

  • Amazing view of the eclipse from 20,000 feet above

    01:43

  • Biden tries to energize younger voters as White House announces more student loan forgiveness

    01:48

Nightly News

Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

02:43

President Biden said Iran might be planning to hit targets in Israel in retaliation for strikes on a diplomatic building in Syria that killed several Iranian commanders. NBC News' Peter Alexander reports.April 10, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • At least three people shot outside Ramadan event in Philadelphia, police say

    01:15

  • Trump says Arizona abortion ruling went too far

    02:26

  • EPA requires municipalities to remove 'forever chemicals' from water systems

    01:00

  • Severe storms and tornadoes sweep through Gulf Coast as millions face flooding risk

    02:02
  • Now Playing

    Biden warns that Iran may be planning attack on Israel

    02:43
  • UP NEXT

    After mass shooting, Lewiston bowling alley is set to reopen

    02:12
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All