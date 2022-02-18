Biden warns threat of a Russian invasion of Ukraine is ‘very high’
President Biden said Russia has not moved any of their troops out, as they have said, and instead moved more troops in. Secretary of State Blinken told the UN Security Council that “Russia plans to manufacture a pretext for its attack.” Russia criticized the U.S. for “baseless accusations.”Feb. 18, 2022
