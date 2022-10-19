IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
    Big changes to 2023 tax brackets due to inflation: what you need to know

Big changes to 2023 tax brackets due to inflation: what you need to know

Under federal law, tax brackets and standard deductions are tied to inflation, which is now running at 40-year highs. NBC News’ Tom Costello explains why those changes could mean keeping more of your money during tax year 2023.Oct. 19, 2022

