Big Texas egg producer tries to stem Avian flu spread
April 3, 202401:40

Nightly News

Big Texas egg producer tries to stem Avian flu spread

01:40

A major Texas egg producer Cal-Maine, said it will destroy almost 2 million chickens after the Avian flu virus was found in its birds. The move also comes after a person was infected with the bird flu after coming in contact with an infected cow. NBC News' Morgan Chesky reports.April 3, 2024

