Nightly News

Bigger lottery jackpots leading to more participants, media attention

01:30

Why have today’s Powerball and Mega Millions jackpots gotten so big? NBC News’ Tom Costello explains how the larger jackpots lead to more media attention and growing ticket sales.Jan. 11, 2023

