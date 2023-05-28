IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Biggest drone strike yet on Kyiv

Ukrainian officials accused Russia of launching the largest drone strike since the beginning of the war. The Ukrainian air force says they were able to shoot nearly all of them down during the five-hour onslaught.May 28, 2023

