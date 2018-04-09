Feedback
Bill Cosby due back in court for retrial on Monday

 

The jury has been selected and Bill Cosby has a new lawyer, but the biggest change since last time he faced the judge is the start of Me Too movement.

High teacher turnover helps fuel educators' march on statehouses

Dozens hurt as bus carrying teens home from spring break hits overpass

Bill Cosby jury picked: 10 are white and seven are men

Nightly News full broadcast (April 8th)
Nightly News full broadcast (April 8th)

Oklahoma teachers prepare for week two of walkout
Oklahoma teachers prepare for week two of walkout

Did Trump's tweets on the Syria attack lock him into an even bigger military retaliation?

Inside the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico to U.S. border
Inside the migrant caravan traveling through Mexico to U.S. border

Message in a bottle connects across an ocean and decades
Message in a bottle connects across an ocean and decades

Canadian authorities identify hockey players who died in collision

Dozens reported killed in suspected Syria chemical attack

Lester Holt
Award-winning journalist and anchor of "NBC Nightly News” and “Dateline NBC.”
'Town Hall for Our Lives' held by students nationwide to focus on gun reform

California claims bias after Florida's exempted from Trump's offshore drilling plan

