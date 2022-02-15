IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions

Nightly News

Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions

Jared Isaacman, the billionaire behind the first all-civilian space flight that helped raise $240 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is paying for another three missions as part of a new SpaceX program called “Polaris.” In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Tom Costello, Isaacman discusses taking his crew closer to the moon than anyone since the last Apollo mission and more.Feb. 15, 2022

    Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions

