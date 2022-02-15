Billionaire Jared Isaacman to lead three new SpaceX missions
Jared Isaacman, the billionaire behind the first all-civilian space flight that helped raise $240 million for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, is paying for another three missions as part of a new SpaceX program called “Polaris.” In an exclusive interview with NBC News’ Tom Costello, Isaacman discusses taking his crew closer to the moon than anyone since the last Apollo mission and more.Feb. 15, 2022
