Billions in pandemic relief funds lost to fraud

The federal government approved a historic $5 trillion in pandemic spending money over the last two years. While the funds were meant to help unemployed Americans, struggling healthcare providers, and many more, experts estimate that hundreds of billions have been lost to fraud. Lester Holt interviews Michael Horowitz, who chairs the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.March 28, 2022
Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine
02:14
Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies
02:03
Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa
01:49
Growing fallout from Will Smith’s Oscars slap
02:14
Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning conversation of gender and sexual orientation in schools