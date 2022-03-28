IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Russia shifts focus of invasion to eastern Ukraine

  • Biden defends controversial comment about Putin that sparked backlash from U.S. allies   

  • Ukrainians racing to protect Odesa

  • Growing fallout from Will Smith’s Oscars slap

  • Florida Gov. DeSantis signs bill banning conversation of gender and sexual orientation in schools

    Billions in pandemic relief funds lost to fraud

    CODA’s historic wins at the 2022 Oscars

  • All cash offers are becoming more common in hot housing market

  • Peace Corps returns to duty after global evacuation

  • White House prepares for second booster

  • The American Veterans fighting for Ukraine

  • Russia ups the ante on Ukrainian attacks

  • Biden delivers a brazen challenge to Putin

  • Biden travels to Poland to survey humanitarian crisis

  • Russia surrounding Chernihiv

  • Exclusive look inside besieged Mariupol

  • Ukrainian refugees crossing at the Polish border

  • Ukraine’s refugees stuck in limbo

  • Texts show wife of Justice Thomas, Ginni, urged Mark Meadows to overturn election results

  • 14-year-old dies after fall from Orlando amusement park ride

Nightly News

Billions in pandemic relief funds lost to fraud

The federal government approved a historic $5 trillion in pandemic spending money over the last two years. While the funds were meant to help unemployed Americans, struggling healthcare providers, and many more, experts estimate that hundreds of billions have been lost to fraud. Lester Holt interviews Michael Horowitz, who chairs the Pandemic Response Accountability Committee.March 28, 2022

