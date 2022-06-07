Bipartisan negotiators hopeful for deal with stricter gun background checks

Relatives of the Buffalo mass shooting victims are taking their grief to Capitol Hill as the U.S. grapples with a surge in gun violence. The White House received a high-profile boost in its push for new gun legislation from actor and Uvalde native Matthew McConaughey. Bipartisan negotiators now say a gun deal could be reached this week, focusing on stricter background checks incentivizing states to pass red flag laws.June 7, 2022