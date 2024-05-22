IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle
May 22, 202401:59

  • Program cuts down on deaths of pregnant women who suffer severe bleeding

    03:41

  • Trailblazing Vietnamese American ballet dancer retires

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves two people dead, three injured

    01:24

  • Widespread destruction in parts of Iowa after wave of tornadoes

    02:08

  • Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump

    01:30

  • Widespread destruction in parts of Iowa after wave of tornadoes

    02:08

  • Sculpture connects people in New York and Dublin in real time

    01:50

  • Passenger dies, dozens injured on plane hit by severe turbulence

    02:11

  • New wave of tornadoes hits Midwest

    01:45

  • Court battle over future of Elvis Presley's Graceland estate

    01:35

  • Huge crowds attend funeral event for Iranian president

    01:27

  • Biden lashes out at Trump for sharing video with language associated with Nazis

    01:51

  • Scarlett Johansson accuses OpenAI of creating a voice similar to hers without permission

    01:58

  • Defense rests in hush money trial without calling Trump

    02:16

  • More violent weather ahead after tornadoes reported in Plains

    01:50

  • Former Japanese internment camp becomes country's newest national historic site

    02:22

  • Despite testing, fentanyl is often undetected in illicit drugs

    02:27

  • Former Michael Cohen legal advisor testifies Cohen told him: 'I don't have anything on Donald Trump'

    03:20

Nightly News

Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle

01:59

Top Democrats say they want to codify birth control protections. The move comes after former President Donald Trump wavered at first on whether birth control should be protected, later saying he supported it. Elsewhere, Louisiana has become the first state to move toward reclassifying abortion pills as dangerous drugs. NBC News' Hallie Jackson reports.May 22, 2024

Get more newsLiveon

  • Program cuts down on deaths of pregnant women who suffer severe bleeding

    03:41

  • Trailblazing Vietnamese American ballet dancer retires

    01:34
  • Now Playing

    Birth control is a new front in reproductive rights battle

    01:59
  • UP NEXT

    Mass shooting in Pennsylvania leaves two people dead, three injured

    01:24

  • Widespread destruction in parts of Iowa after wave of tornadoes

    02:08

  • Nikki Haley says she'll vote for Trump

    01:30
Get more newsLiveon

Best of NBC News

Play All
Play All