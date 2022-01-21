Black South Carolina voters speak on Biden’s promises
South Carolina Black Democratic voters turned out in force to help President Biden make it to the White House. One year later, NBC News’ Kristen Welker heads to state to speak with those voters about how the president is doing as an NBC News poll shows falling support among Black voters.Jan. 21, 2022
