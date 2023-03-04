Black Vietnam veteran receives Medal of Honor decades after heroism

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Retired U.S. Army Colonel Paris Davis was awarded the Medal of Honor by President Biden today decades after his heroism in the Vietnam War. Davis was in the Special Forces and led a group of soldiers in a hellacious battle. He was nominated twice before but the paperwork was lost multiple times, leading some to blame racism. Lester Holt sat down with him to discuss his story.March 4, 2023

