When Chelsea and Adam Stipe first brought home their new puppy Maverick, the golden retriever quickly noticed there was something different about Charlie, the family’s 11-year-old dog. The pair soon bonded, with Maverick becoming a “seeing-eye” dog for Charlie, who had lost both his eyes to glaucoma.

